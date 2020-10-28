E. Jean Carroll arrives for a hearing at the Federal District Court in New York on October 21. Photo: EPA-EFE E. Jean Carroll arrives for a hearing at the Federal District Court in New York on October 21. Photo: EPA-EFE
E. Jean Carroll arrives for a hearing at the Federal District Court in New York on October 21. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

US can’t shield Donald Trump from rape accuser E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit, judge rules

  • Ex-Elle magazine columnist sued US president after he denied assaulting her in New York store in 1990s, adding: ‘She’s not my type’
  • Justice Department had sought to replace Trump as defendant, saying president had made statements about Carroll in official capacity

Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:16am, 28 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
E. Jean Carroll arrives for a hearing at the Federal District Court in New York on October 21. Photo: EPA-EFE E. Jean Carroll arrives for a hearing at the Federal District Court in New York on October 21. Photo: EPA-EFE
E. Jean Carroll arrives for a hearing at the Federal District Court in New York on October 21. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE