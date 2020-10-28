A courtroom sketch shows India Oxenberg giving a victim impact statement as NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere (in blue) sits with his lawyer Marc Agnifilo inside the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse in New York on Tuesday. Image: Jane Rosenberg via Reuters
NXIVM sex cult head Keith Raniere sentenced to 120 years in prison
- Disgraced self-improvement guru, who made women his sex slaves and branded them with his initials, showed no remorse during hearing
- Raniere counted millionaires and Hollywood stars among his followers, including Smallville actress Allison Mack and Seagram heiress Clare Bronfman
