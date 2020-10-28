Lawyers for sisters Jessica (left) and Jayla Hill argue that the stabbing was in self-defence. Photo: Chicago Police handout Lawyers for sisters Jessica (left) and Jayla Hill argue that the stabbing was in self-defence. Photo: Chicago Police handout
Lawyers for sisters Jessica (left) and Jayla Hill argue that the stabbing was in self-defence. Photo: Chicago Police handout
US sisters charged with stabbing security guard 27 times after being told to wear face masks

  • Jayla Hill, 18, is accused of grabbing victim’s hair while Jessica Hill, 21, allegedly attacked him with small knife concealed in comb
  • Guard was taken hospital and treated for 27 puncture wounds to his head, neck and chest

Tribune News Service
Updated: 7:35am, 28 Oct, 2020

