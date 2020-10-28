A group tied to the Boogaloo Bois holds a rally as they carry firearms at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan. Photo: AFP A group tied to the Boogaloo Bois holds a rally as they carry firearms at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan. Photo: AFP
A group tied to the Boogaloo Bois holds a rally as they carry firearms at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

US election 2020: judge blocks ban on open carry of guns at Michigan polling stations

  • Police in Michigan may be powerless to enforce ban on guns near polling stations
  • President Donald Trump has called for an army of ‘poll watchers’ on November 3

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:41pm, 28 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A group tied to the Boogaloo Bois holds a rally as they carry firearms at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan. Photo: AFP A group tied to the Boogaloo Bois holds a rally as they carry firearms at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan. Photo: AFP
A group tied to the Boogaloo Bois holds a rally as they carry firearms at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE