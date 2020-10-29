White House adviser Jared Kushner listens as US President Donald Trump speaks during a White House press briefing in April. Photo: AP
politico | Coronavirus: Jared Kushner in April touted Donald Trump ‘getting the country back from the doctors’
- In newly released audio, president’s son-in-law and senior adviser declared that ‘Trump’s now back in charge’
- Comments made soon after Trump administration announced guidelines on reopening parts of the country, dubbed ‘Opening Up America Again’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
