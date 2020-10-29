US President Donald Trump listens during the second and final presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22. Photo: AP US President Donald Trump listens during the second and final presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump listens during the second and final presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Trump Organisation pressed on US president’s Chinese bank account

  • Democrat lawmakers want company to reveal name of financial institution and provide detailed accounting of transactions
  • Senators also want more information on Ivanka Trump’s trademarks in China

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:44am, 29 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump listens during the second and final presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22. Photo: AP US President Donald Trump listens during the second and final presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump listens during the second and final presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE