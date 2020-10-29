US President Donald Trump listens during the second and final presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22. Photo: AP
Trump Organisation pressed on US president’s Chinese bank account
- Democrat lawmakers want company to reveal name of financial institution and provide detailed accounting of transactions
- Senators also want more information on Ivanka Trump’s trademarks in China
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
US President Donald Trump listens during the second and final presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22. Photo: AP