Then Department of Homeland Security chief of staff Miles Taylor and then Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen attend a meeting in Tegucigalpa, Honduras in March 2018. Photo: Department of Homeland Security via AP
politico | Ex-DHS official Miles Taylor reveals himself as Anonymous, who wrote critically of Trump
- Former chief of staff at Homeland Security had claimed to be ‘part of the resistance’ working within administration to restrain president for good of the US
- White House spokeswoman calls Taylor ‘liar’ and ‘coward’ soon after he goes public
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
