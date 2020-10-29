Then Department of Homeland Security chief of staff Miles Taylor and then Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen attend a meeting in Tegucigalpa, Honduras in March 2018. Photo: Department of Homeland Security via AP Then Department of Homeland Security chief of staff Miles Taylor and then Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen attend a meeting in Tegucigalpa, Honduras in March 2018. Photo: Department of Homeland Security via AP
Then Department of Homeland Security chief of staff Miles Taylor and then Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen attend a meeting in Tegucigalpa, Honduras in March 2018. Photo: Department of Homeland Security via AP
World /  United States & Canada

politico | Ex-DHS official Miles Taylor reveals himself as Anonymous, who wrote critically of Trump

  • Former chief of staff at Homeland Security had claimed to be ‘part of the resistance’ working within administration to restrain president for good of the US
  • White House spokeswoman calls Taylor ‘liar’ and ‘coward’ soon after he goes public

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 5:30am, 29 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Then Department of Homeland Security chief of staff Miles Taylor and then Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen attend a meeting in Tegucigalpa, Honduras in March 2018. Photo: Department of Homeland Security via AP Then Department of Homeland Security chief of staff Miles Taylor and then Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen attend a meeting in Tegucigalpa, Honduras in March 2018. Photo: Department of Homeland Security via AP
Then Department of Homeland Security chief of staff Miles Taylor and then Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen attend a meeting in Tegucigalpa, Honduras in March 2018. Photo: Department of Homeland Security via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE