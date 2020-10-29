Vials are inspected at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ facilities in New York. Photo: Regeneron handout via AP Vials are inspected at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ facilities in New York. Photo: Regeneron handout via AP
Vials are inspected at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ facilities in New York. Photo: Regeneron handout via AP
Coronavirus: Regeneron’s antiviral cocktail reduces viral load and need for medical care, trial shows

  • Patients on therapy, which US President Donald Trump also received, were 57 per cent less likely to need medical care within month of treatment
  • Cocktail appears to be most potent for those at higher risk, including older patients and those with other medical conditions

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:53am, 29 Oct, 2020

