US President Donald Trump pictured giving a speech at his hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump pushing for herd immunity against Covid-19, White House officials say
- Three senior health officials said the administration is taking the step to push that strategy into policy, despite the huge risks involved
- Public health officials have repeatedly said that such an approach would be dangerous and could result in thousands of unnecessary deaths
Topic | Donald Trump
