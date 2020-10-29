US President Donald Trump pictured giving a speech at his hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters US President Donald Trump pictured giving a speech at his hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump pictured giving a speech at his hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

US President Donald Trump pushing for herd immunity against Covid-19, White House officials say

  • Three senior health officials said the administration is taking the step to push that strategy into policy, despite the huge risks involved
  • Public health officials have repeatedly said that such an approach would be dangerous and could result in thousands of unnecessary deaths

Topic |   Donald Trump
Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 9:01pm, 29 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump pictured giving a speech at his hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters US President Donald Trump pictured giving a speech at his hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump pictured giving a speech at his hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE