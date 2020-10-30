Pope Francis greets people as he arrives at Aula Paolo VI for the weekly general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters Pope Francis greets people as he arrives at Aula Paolo VI for the weekly general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Pope Francis greets people as he arrives at Aula Paolo VI for the weekly general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: Pope Francis ends public audiences, eyes Christmas as cases surge in Italy

  • Pontiff will resume live-streaming weekly catechism lessons as he did during earlier Covid-19 lockdown
  • News comes as Vatican reports that someone who attended October 21 event tested positive for coronavirus

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:48am, 30 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Pope Francis greets people as he arrives at Aula Paolo VI for the weekly general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters Pope Francis greets people as he arrives at Aula Paolo VI for the weekly general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Pope Francis greets people as he arrives at Aula Paolo VI for the weekly general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE