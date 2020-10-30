A screen grab from a video made in August 2019 shows Alexander Yuk Ching Ma allegedly counting money given to him by an undercover FBI agent. Photo: US Justice Department via TNS
Hong Kong-born ex-CIA officer Alexander Ma’s China spying case too complex for speedy trial, US judge rules
- Prosecutors say Ma accepted thousands in cash for espionage activities and told undercover agent he wanted to see the ‘motherland’ succeed
- Much of evidence is classified at secret or top-secret levels, judge says
Topic | Espionage
