Journalist Glenn Greenwald checks his laptop at his home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in July. Photo: AP
Glenn Greenwald resigns from The Intercept over article critical of Joe Biden
- Prize-winning journalist who broke Edward Snowden story accuses news outlet he founded of censorship after it refuses to publish his piece
- Article accuses news outlets of pro-Biden bias in their coverage of corruption allegations against former vice-president’s son in recent New York Post story.
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
