US President Donald Trump gives a campaign speech on Thursday in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
US election 2020: Trump’s path to victory rests on polling fiasco way worse than 2016
- In some of the decisive states, the polls would have to be wrong to a significant greater – greater than the errors in 2016 – for Trump to win
- It’s not impossible, but you have to squint to see how Biden’s lead won’t hold up on Election Day
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
US President Donald Trump gives a campaign speech on Thursday in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Getty Images/AFP