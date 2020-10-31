Actress Lori Loughlin has reported to a federal prison in California to begin serving her two-month sentence for her role in the college admissions bribery scandal. Photo: AP Photo
Actress Lori Loughlin reports to California prison to begin sentence for college admissions scam
- Under the Bureau of Prisons’ coronavirus protocols, Loughlin will be screened and tested for Covid-19 and placed in quarantine for 14 days
- Loughlin and her husband are among nearly 30 prominent parents to plead guilty in the case dubbed ‘Operation Varsity Blues’
Topic | Crime
