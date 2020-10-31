Mimi Haleyi, left, at a news conference with her lawyer Gloria Allred, in New York. Photo: AP
Harvey Weinstein accuser who testified at his trial sues Hollywood mogul for ‘lasting injuries’
- Miriam Haley brought the lawsuit in Manhattan federal court, seeking unspecified damages for sexual attacks
- Haley, a former Project Runway production assistant, said she repeatedly told Weinstein ‘no’ when he forcibly attacked her in 2006
