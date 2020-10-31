Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s White House Senior Adviser. Photo: AP
Trump administration to announce a 180-day ban on asylum requests, citing coronavirus
- Under the new rule, anyone entering or trying to enter the US by land from Canada or Mexico would be ineligible for asylum, sources said
- Roughly 300,000 people sought asylum in the US in 2019, according to Department of Homeland Security data
Donald Trump
