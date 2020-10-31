Doctors treat a Covid-19 patient at a hospital in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Reuters Doctors treat a Covid-19 patient at a hospital in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: US hits 9 million cases, as hospitals face increased pressure in North America, Europe

  • The US, which has seen a resurgence of its outbreak since mid-October, has now notched up more than 9.03 million cases
  • Surging Covid-19 cases are filling intensive-care beds, straining hospitals and prompting some to warn of critical shortages across North America and Europe

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:01pm, 31 Oct, 2020

