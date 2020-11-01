Stevie Wonder performs at an event in Detroit, Michigan, with Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden and former US President Barack Obama, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Musicians Stevie Wonder and Bruce Springsteen show their support for Joe Biden
- Wonder was warming up the crowd before Biden and former President Barack Obama are expected to speak
- Springsteen granted permission for the Biden campaign to use his song The Rising as background music to a campaign video
Topic | Donald Trump
Stevie Wonder performs at an event in Detroit, Michigan, with Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden and former US President Barack Obama, on Saturday. Photo: AFP