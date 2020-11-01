A firefighter truck is parked in front of the National Assembly of Quebec, in Quebec City, early on November 1 after two people were killed by a sword-wielding suspect dressed in medieval clothing. Photo: AFP A firefighter truck is parked in front of the National Assembly of Quebec, in Quebec City, early on November 1 after two people were killed by a sword-wielding suspect dressed in medieval clothing. Photo: AFP
Man in Halloween costume arrested for killing two in Quebec City sword attack

  • Police in Canada said five people were also injured in the stabbing rampage near Parliament Hill
  • The attacker, who was in medieval dress and is in his mid-20s, was taken to a hospital for evaluation

Reuters
Updated: 5:40pm, 1 Nov, 2020

A firefighter truck is parked in front of the National Assembly of Quebec, in Quebec City, early on November 1 after two people were killed by a sword-wielding suspect dressed in medieval clothing. Photo: AFP
