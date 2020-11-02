US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign visit to Michigan on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump sprints across battleground states, seeking comeback two days before US election
- President to hit Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida, while rival Joe Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania
- Despite trailing badly in polls, Trump still close in enough battleground states that could give him the 270 votes needed for Electoral College victory
