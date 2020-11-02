White House coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas speaks at the White House in October. Photo: AP White House coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas speaks at the White House in October. Photo: AP
politico | Trump coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas apologises for interview with Kremlin-backed RT

  • Official says he regrets ‘allowing myself to be taken advantage of’, adding he was unaware that Russian news outlet was a registered foreign agent
  • In interview, Atlas complained of media’s ‘frenzy of focusing’ on number of US cases, even as US Covid-19 infections top 9 million

Updated: 4:27am, 2 Nov, 2020

