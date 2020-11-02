US President Donald Trump gestures during a campaign rally in Newtown, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump will declare victory if he’s ‘ahead’ on US election night, report says
- Axios says president planning to claim a win ‘even if Electoral College outcome still hinges on large numbers of uncounted votes’
- Report is based on private conversations from three sources with connections to Trump
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
