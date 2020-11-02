Video footage showed a swarm of pickup trucks and SUVs bearing pro-Trump flags surrounding the Biden campaign bus. Photo: Twitter
FBI probes Trump fans who harassed Biden campaign bus on Texas highway
- Videos appear to show multiple trucks waving Trump flags surrounding and slowing the Biden/Harris bus
- The president himself tweeted a video of the incident saying: ‘I LOVE TEXAS!’
