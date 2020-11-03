US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Opa Locka, Florida, on Monday. Photo: AFP US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Opa Locka, Florida, on Monday. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Opa Locka, Florida, on Monday. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

politico | Donald Trump’s election-night claims colour final campaign stretch

  • Despite president arguing that results must be known on night itself, many state laws require longer vote-counting period
  • Trump appears to be gearing up to call election illegitimate because large number of Democratic-leaning ballots may be tallied after Tuesday

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 3:55am, 3 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Opa Locka, Florida, on Monday. Photo: AFP US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Opa Locka, Florida, on Monday. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Opa Locka, Florida, on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE