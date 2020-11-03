Volunteer election poll worker Cecilia Chaboudy-Dow joins demonstrators as they stand across the street from the federal courthouse in Houston on Monday. Photo: AP Volunteer election poll worker Cecilia Chaboudy-Dow joins demonstrators as they stand across the street from the federal courthouse in Houston on Monday. Photo: AP
Volunteer election poll worker Cecilia Chaboudy-Dow joins demonstrators as they stand across the street from the federal courthouse in Houston on Monday. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

US election: Judge rejects Republican bid to throw out 127,000 Texas votes

  • Conservative activists wanted ballots invalidated because they were cast at drive-through polling centres established during coronavirus pandemic
  • Trump won Texas by nine points in 2016, but polls show Democrat Joe Biden still within reach in America’s biggest red state

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:11am, 3 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Volunteer election poll worker Cecilia Chaboudy-Dow joins demonstrators as they stand across the street from the federal courthouse in Houston on Monday. Photo: AP Volunteer election poll worker Cecilia Chaboudy-Dow joins demonstrators as they stand across the street from the federal courthouse in Houston on Monday. Photo: AP
Volunteer election poll worker Cecilia Chaboudy-Dow joins demonstrators as they stand across the street from the federal courthouse in Houston on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE