Philippe Tanne, of France, holds a Trump 2020 flag outside the military memorabilia store he runs in the Normandy town of Sainte-Marie-du-Mont on Tuesday. Photo: Philippe Tanne via AP Philippe Tanne, of France, holds a Trump 2020 flag outside the military memorabilia store he runs in the Normandy town of Sainte-Marie-du-Mont on Tuesday. Photo: Philippe Tanne via AP
Philippe Tanne, of France, holds a Trump 2020 flag outside the military memorabilia store he runs in the Normandy town of Sainte-Marie-du-Mont on Tuesday. Photo: Philippe Tanne via AP
World /  United States & Canada

US election 2020: world braces for America’s vote

  • For multitudes across the globe, Trump’s outsize impact on global affairs makes US contest impossible to ignore
  • Covid-19, climate change, immigration, far-right extremism and other issues mean this American election is even more closely watched than usual

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:02am, 4 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Philippe Tanne, of France, holds a Trump 2020 flag outside the military memorabilia store he runs in the Normandy town of Sainte-Marie-du-Mont on Tuesday. Photo: Philippe Tanne via AP Philippe Tanne, of France, holds a Trump 2020 flag outside the military memorabilia store he runs in the Normandy town of Sainte-Marie-du-Mont on Tuesday. Photo: Philippe Tanne via AP
Philippe Tanne, of France, holds a Trump 2020 flag outside the military memorabilia store he runs in the Normandy town of Sainte-Marie-du-Mont on Tuesday. Photo: Philippe Tanne via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE