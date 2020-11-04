US President Donald Trump’s premature announcement drew cheers from supporters in the room. Photo: AFP US President Donald Trump’s premature announcement drew cheers from supporters in the room. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump’s premature announcement drew cheers from supporters in the room. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

politico | US election: Social media firms brace for misinformation surge after Donald Trump’s false victory claim

  • Premature declarations of victory are one of the dangers social media companies have been bracing for in recent weeks
  • Facebook, Twitter and Google have adapted their measures as a result, but they’re nevertheless stuck navigating a political minefield for the foreseeable future

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 11:42pm, 4 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump’s premature announcement drew cheers from supporters in the room. Photo: AFP US President Donald Trump’s premature announcement drew cheers from supporters in the room. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump’s premature announcement drew cheers from supporters in the room. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE