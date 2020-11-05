US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks in Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks in Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
US election 2020: Democrats lose leverage on coronavirus stimulus, with smaller package likely

  • Republicans look increasingly likely to retain control of Senate while making gains in the House
  • Mitch McConnell, with potential renewed mandate as majority leader, says he hopes ‘partisan passions’ have ‘subsided’

Updated: 3:24am, 5 Nov, 2020

