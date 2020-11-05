US President Donald Trump gestures after speaking in the East Room of the White House early on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
politico | Donald Trump’s post-election marching orders: dispute ballots, contest results
- While the president falsely tweeted about voter fraud, aides were contesting results in Arizona and talking about challenging results in places like Wisconsin
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
US President Donald Trump gestures after speaking in the East Room of the White House early on Wednesday. Photo: AFP