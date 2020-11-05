Donald Trump has downplayed the significance of the pandemic since it began in February. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
US election results show Donald Trump improved margins in some Covid-19 hotspots
- Pandemic may not have dented support for the president as much as expected, according to analysis
- Voters in areas with highest virus deaths per capita were more likely to shift towards Trump than counties with lower death rates
