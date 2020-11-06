Republican Senator Lindsey Graham won his race after his Democratic rival spent a record US$108 million on his campaign. Photo: AFP Republican Senator Lindsey Graham won his race after his Democratic rival spent a record US$108 million on his campaign. Photo: AFP
Record US$14 billion spent on US election 2020 campaigns

  • The Democrats in particular lost some costly wagers this year, including the Senate race in South Carolina
  • Republicans spent some US$10 million in a bid to thwart New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:27am, 6 Nov, 2020

