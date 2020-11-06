Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Joe Biden (pictured) have a real relationship – forged over the years as Senate colleagues and combatants. Photo: AP
politico | America’s new power couple: Joe Biden and Mitch McConnell
- How a Biden presidency and McConnell-led Senate might actually get along
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Joe Biden (pictured) have a real relationship – forged over the years as Senate colleagues and combatants. Photo: AP