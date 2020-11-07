Actor Johnny Depp arrives at his libel trial against News Group Newspapers (NGN), at the High Court in London. Photo: AFP
Johnny Depp says he will appeal against UK libel ruling upholding domestic violence claims
- ‘My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false,’ said Depp
- Depp announced he had agreed to resign from his role in Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts at the request of Warner Bros
Topic | Fame and celebrity
