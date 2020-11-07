Curtrail Hudson was sentenced to 26 years in prison for killing a Christian missionary from China and wounding two others while high on PCP. Photo: Jackson County Detention Center via AP
Kansas City man sentenced to 26 years in prison for killing Chinese missionary
- Hudson was found guilty in February of second-degree murder in the April 2018 shooting that killed 38-year-old Xindong Hao
- Xindong Hao had arrived in the city with his wife and four children shortly before the shooting to join fellow missionaries
Topic | Crime
Curtrail Hudson was sentenced to 26 years in prison for killing a Christian missionary from China and wounding two others while high on PCP. Photo: Jackson County Detention Center via AP