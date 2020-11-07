Demonstrators stand outside the Pennsylvania Convention Centre where votes are being counted. Two men armed with loaded handguns were arrested near the centre on Thursday. Photo: AP Photo
Two men armed with loaded guns arrested near vote-counting centre in Philadelphia, US
- The men travelled from Virginia and did not have permits to carry the weapons in Pennsylvania, police said
- They were arrested after the FBI in Virginia relayed a tip about their plans to Philadelphia police
