Demonstrators stand outside the Pennsylvania Convention Centre where votes are being counted. Two men armed with loaded handguns were arrested near the centre on Thursday. Photo: AP Photo Demonstrators stand outside the Pennsylvania Convention Centre where votes are being counted. Two men armed with loaded handguns were arrested near the centre on Thursday. Photo: AP Photo
Demonstrators stand outside the Pennsylvania Convention Centre where votes are being counted. Two men armed with loaded handguns were arrested near the centre on Thursday. Photo: AP Photo
World /  United States & Canada

Two men armed with loaded guns arrested near vote-counting centre in Philadelphia, US

  • The men travelled from Virginia and did not have permits to carry the weapons in Pennsylvania, police said
  • They were arrested after the FBI in Virginia relayed a tip about their plans to Philadelphia police

Topic |   Crime
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:57am, 7 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Demonstrators stand outside the Pennsylvania Convention Centre where votes are being counted. Two men armed with loaded handguns were arrested near the centre on Thursday. Photo: AP Photo Demonstrators stand outside the Pennsylvania Convention Centre where votes are being counted. Two men armed with loaded handguns were arrested near the centre on Thursday. Photo: AP Photo
Demonstrators stand outside the Pennsylvania Convention Centre where votes are being counted. Two men armed with loaded handguns were arrested near the centre on Thursday. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE