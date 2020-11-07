A Donald Trump supporter prays during a protest in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Centre in Phoenix as the counting of ballots continues amid the still contested US presidential election. Photo: DPA A Donald Trump supporter prays during a protest in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Centre in Phoenix as the counting of ballots continues amid the still contested US presidential election. Photo: DPA
Americans lost 138 million hours of sleep on US election night

  • According to data compiled through health-tracking device Oura ring, the average number of hours slept fell to 6 1/2 – a record low for the year
  • The gadget also tracked faster heart rates as US users reported more stress and anxiety than normal

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Bloomberg
Updated: 6:32pm, 7 Nov, 2020

