US election: as political winds change, is Rupert Murdoch ditching Trump?

  • Fox News infuriated Trump by calling Arizona for Biden and the president’s son-in-law called Murdoch in vain to try to get that call retracted
  • The media mogul is known for his conservative views but over the past few months has come to grips with the idea of a Biden win

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:26pm, 7 Nov, 2020

US President Donald Trump with media mogul Rupert Murdoch (left). Photo: Reuters
