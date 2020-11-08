US President Donald Trump departs the White House on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
US election: Trump goes golfing as vote count stretches on
- The president left the White House for the first time since Election Day, heading to his golf club in Virginia
- A victory in Pennsylvania, where Biden is leading, would give him enough votes in the Electoral College, which determines the presidency
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
