Michele Flournoy, a former under secretary of defence for policy, is already the front runner to lead the Pentagon. Photo: Reuters
Michele Flournoy, a former under secretary of defence for policy, is already the front runner to lead the Pentagon. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden greeting supporters in Iowa in February. Photo: EPA-EFE
Joe Biden greeting supporters in Iowa in February. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden is already forming a government: here’s what his cabinet could look like

  • Biden is expected to focus first on posts involving public health and the economy
  • Biden can make history by nominating a person of colour or a woman to head the Treasury or Defence departments

Topic |   Joe Biden
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 4:55am, 8 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Michele Flournoy, a former under secretary of defence for policy, is already the front runner to lead the Pentagon. Photo: Reuters
Michele Flournoy, a former under secretary of defence for policy, is already the front runner to lead the Pentagon. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden greeting supporters in Iowa in February. Photo: EPA-EFE
Joe Biden greeting supporters in Iowa in February. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE