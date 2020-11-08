Michele Flournoy, a former under secretary of defence for policy, is already the front runner to lead the Pentagon. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden greeting supporters in Iowa in February. Photo: EPA-EFE
Joe Biden is already forming a government: here’s what his cabinet could look like
- Biden is expected to focus first on posts involving public health and the economy
- Biden can make history by nominating a person of colour or a woman to head the Treasury or Defence departments
Topic | Joe Biden
Michele Flournoy, a former under secretary of defence for policy, is already the front runner to lead the Pentagon. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden greeting supporters in Iowa in February. Photo: EPA-EFE