A man walks past a mural in New Delhi depicting a woman wearing a mask on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Worldwide coronavirus cases surge past 50 million after 30-day spike
- It took 32 days for the number of infections to rise from 30 million to 40 million, but just 21 days to add another 10 million
- Europe, with about 12 million cases, is the worst-affected region, overtaking Latin America
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A man walks past a mural in New Delhi depicting a woman wearing a mask on Saturday. Photo: AFP