Jeopardy!“ host Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, California, in April 2017. Photo: AP
‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dies at 80
- Game show’s quizmaster, one of US television’s most recognisable faces, had been battling pancreatic cancer
- Trebek died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends, show announced on Twitter
Topic | Fame and celebrity
