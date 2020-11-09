A supporter holds a large cut-out of Joe Biden’s face as people march in Los Angeles to celebrate his election victory on Saturday. Photo: AFP A supporter holds a large cut-out of Joe Biden’s face as people march in Los Angeles to celebrate his election victory on Saturday. Photo: AFP
A supporter holds a large cut-out of Joe Biden’s face as people march in Los Angeles to celebrate his election victory on Saturday. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

US election 2020: Joe Biden works on coronavirus plan as Donald Trump golfs

  • The president-elect is set to launch a Covid-19 task force on Monday led by ex-surgeon general Vivek Murthy and ex-FDA commissioner David Kessler
  • Trump gives no sign of conceding, and top Republicans in Congress still have not acknowledged Biden’s victory

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:19am, 9 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A supporter holds a large cut-out of Joe Biden’s face as people march in Los Angeles to celebrate his election victory on Saturday. Photo: AFP A supporter holds a large cut-out of Joe Biden’s face as people march in Los Angeles to celebrate his election victory on Saturday. Photo: AFP
A supporter holds a large cut-out of Joe Biden’s face as people march in Los Angeles to celebrate his election victory on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE