Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro carry placards in support of US President Donald Trump at a rally in Sao Paulo on November 1. EPA-EFE
US election 2020: Mexico and Brazil’s leaders silent as world congratulates Joe Biden
- Lopez Obrador and Bolsonaro, who head Latin America’s two largest countries, have both been seen as friendly to Donald Trump
- Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent congratulatory messages on Sunday, making the kingdom the last Gulf country to do so
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
