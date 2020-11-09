A woman holds a cut-out of US President Donald Trump's head as supporters protest election results in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden begins transition as Donald Trump plans rallies to protest US election
- President-elect Joe Biden takes first steps towards moving into the White House in January
- Trump campaign planning rallies to build support for Trump’s fight over election outcome
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
