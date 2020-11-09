Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE are the first drug makers to release successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Reuters Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE are the first drug makers to release successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Reuters
Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE are the first drug makers to release successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine more than 90 per cent effective, US drug maker says

  • Pfizer and German partner BioNTech have a US$1.95 billion contract with the US government to deliver 100 million vaccine doses beginning this year
  • Questions remain, including how long the vaccine will provide protection, but Pfizer expects to produce up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:00pm, 9 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE are the first drug makers to release successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Reuters Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE are the first drug makers to release successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Reuters
Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE are the first drug makers to release successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE