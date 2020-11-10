A man hangs flags as supporters of President Donald Trump protest outside the Pennsylvania Convention Centre in Philadelphia on Sunday. Photo: AP A man hangs flags as supporters of President Donald Trump protest outside the Pennsylvania Convention Centre in Philadelphia on Sunday. Photo: AP
A man hangs flags as supporters of President Donald Trump protest outside the Pennsylvania Convention Centre in Philadelphia on Sunday. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

politico | Trump campaign adviser: conceding ‘is not even in our vocabulary right now’

  • US president has continued to push baseless claims of widespread voter fraud, while his campaign keeps up election-related legal challenges in several states
  • Joe Biden has won 290 electoral votes to Trump’s 214 and maintained his lead in the traditionally Republican stronghold of Georgia

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 1:06am, 10 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A man hangs flags as supporters of President Donald Trump protest outside the Pennsylvania Convention Centre in Philadelphia on Sunday. Photo: AP A man hangs flags as supporters of President Donald Trump protest outside the Pennsylvania Convention Centre in Philadelphia on Sunday. Photo: AP
A man hangs flags as supporters of President Donald Trump protest outside the Pennsylvania Convention Centre in Philadelphia on Sunday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE