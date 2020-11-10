Medical staff check on a patient at the Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in Houston, Texas, on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
US coronavirus cases top 10 million
- The milestone comes as country set new records over the weekend for daily number of cases and more than 1,000 deaths
- US leads the world in Covid-19 fatalities, with around 238,000 deaths
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Medical staff check on a patient at the Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in Houston, Texas, on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg