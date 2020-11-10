US Attorney General William Barr. Photo: AFP
US election: Attorney General Barr orders federal prosecutors to investigate claims of irregularities
- Donald Trump has not conceded the election to Democrat Joe Biden, who has secured enough votes in the Electoral College to win the presidency
- Trump’s campaign has also filed a lawsuit to block Pennsylvania officials from certifying Biden’s victory in the battleground state
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
US Attorney General William Barr. Photo: AFP