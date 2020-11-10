In the three months following testing positive for Covid-19, one in five survivors were recorded as having a first time diagnosis of anxiety, depression or insomnia. Photo: Xinhua In the three months following testing positive for Covid-19, one in five survivors were recorded as having a first time diagnosis of anxiety, depression or insomnia. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus survivors at higher risk of mental illness, study finds

  • Lancet report found 20 per cent of those infected with the coronavirus are diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder within 90 days
  • The study analysed electronic health records of 69 million people in the United States, including more than 62,000 cases of Covid-19

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:53pm, 10 Nov, 2020

