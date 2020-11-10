Medical staff in protective gear work at a hospital’s Covid-19 intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg Medical staff in protective gear work at a hospital’s Covid-19 intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
Medical staff in protective gear work at a hospital’s Covid-19 intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: 10 million Americans infected as Europe’s hospitals buckle under strain

  • By Monday morning, total US deaths had surpassed 237,000, with hundreds of thousands of more projected over the coming winter months
  • The virus has also been surging in Europe, which is fast running out of intensive care beds – and the doctors and nurses to staff them

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:03pm, 10 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Medical staff in protective gear work at a hospital’s Covid-19 intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg Medical staff in protective gear work at a hospital’s Covid-19 intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
Medical staff in protective gear work at a hospital’s Covid-19 intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE