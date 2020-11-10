Medical staff in protective gear work at a hospital’s Covid-19 intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: 10 million Americans infected as Europe’s hospitals buckle under strain
- By Monday morning, total US deaths had surpassed 237,000, with hundreds of thousands of more projected over the coming winter months
- The virus has also been surging in Europe, which is fast running out of intensive care beds – and the doctors and nurses to staff them
